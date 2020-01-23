Hulk Hogan fires back at fans who ask him why he wasn't a high-flyer

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently took to Twitter and hit back at fans who ask him why he had 10 back surgeries, and why he wasn't a high-flyer back in the day. Hogan posted a picture that shows the late King Kong Bundy standing on his back and posing during a match. Check out the tweet below:

This is my answer when marks say you weren’t a high flyer,why did you have 10 back surgeries? HH pic.twitter.com/RUm9p0gPGj — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 23, 2020

Hogan's illustrious career certainly came with a price. As age started catching up with him, he simply couldn't go in the ring as he used to do, back when he was the biggest Superstar in the business.

Soon after WCW folded in 2001, Hogan had to undergo surgery on his knees to make sure that he could wrestle again. It has been around two decades since then and Hogan has had almost a dozen back surgeries at this point.

Back in 2009, WWE had plans for a dream match pitting Hogan and John Cena at WrestleMania 25, but an emergency surgery changed everything. Cena ended up facing Edge and Big Show in a Triple Threat match for the World title.

Hogan and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had recently teased a match, but then acknowledged that they can't hang in the ring anymore.