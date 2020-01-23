WWE Hall of Famer becomes World Heavyweight Champion at the age of 70 [Watch]
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is still going strong inside the squared circle at the age of 70. The WWE veteran recently won a "Title vs. Career" match in an indie promotion named "The Championship Wrestling of Arkansas".
Lawler defeated Matt Riviera at the No Surrender event this past weekend, winning the CWA Arkansas Heavyweight Championship in the process. The match headlined the show this past Saturday, at the Maumelle Event Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas.
The video of the match can be viewed below.
Lawler posted a tweet soon after winning the World title, stating that his career is safe for another bout. The in-ring legend then acknowledged his World title victory. Check out the tweet below:
Lawler is widely regarded by many as the most decorated Champion in the history of this business. He has won more than 140 titles throughout his storied career. Dubbed as "King of Wrestling" in the 1970s, Lawler signed with WWE in 1992 and took on announcing duties for the promotion for the next several years. Lawler and Jim Ross are hailed by many fans as the greatest announcing duo of all time.