WWE Superstar reveals how it felt to cover Roman Reigns in dog food

Corbin and Ziggler embarrassing Reigns

WWE Superstar King Corbin recently spoke with Houston Chronicle and opened up on the infamous dog food segment from SmackDown Live, which received a lot of criticism from fans on social media.

Corbin talked about the dog food segment being his favorite thing to do in his feud with Roman Reigns, and stated that covering The Big Dog in dog food was "a blast". Corbin added that the amount of hate the fans showered upon him during the segment was amazing.

"Definitely covering him in dog food was a blast aside from the smell - it got on me as well. But that level of guttural hatred that I heard when we were doing it was awesome and the moment was right. I think it was old school and it was just nasty. And I think outside the box. It was a lot of fun to do."

Corbin also discussed his initial reaction when he heard about the segment,

"I heard a whisper of it, but thought it was a joke. Then it came to fruition that night, a little bit before it happened. I like it when it is last minute like that and it was it was cool that way."

The feud between Reigns and Corbin is far from over the duo are all set to battle it out at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV, in a Falls Count Anywhere match. This means that both Corbin and Reigns are going to pull double duty at the PPV, since they are also set to enter the annual free-for-all.