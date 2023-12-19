CM Punk to compete in his first match on WWE RAW after 9 years? Exploring the hint

The recent developments surrounding CM Punk's exclusive status in WWE RAW have ignited significant interest among fans.

Following his deal with Adam Pearce, Punk's confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has intensified fan excitement, especially after the Straight Edge Star expressed his intention to win the Royal Rumble match and challenge The Visionary for the title.

A recent Instagram story posted by CM Punk, showcasing his in-ring gear, has fueled speculation about his potential first match on the red brand. The story, which Punk later deleted, has piqued fans' curiosity, especially considering the tag of Madison Square Garden, where he is scheduled to return for a live event match.

As of now, CM Punk has announced for two upcoming house shows before the end of 2023 on December 26 and December 30. The event at Madison Square Garden on December 26, 2023, where he will face Dominik Mysterio, adds an extra layer of anticipation.

The Best in the World will face Dirty Dominik again on December 30, 2023, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. So, it seems like CM Punk is preparing for his ring gear to compete in his upcoming live event matches.

Besides, this seemingly also opens up the opportunity that the company might book him on Monday Night RAW to heighten his participation in the Royal Rumble match. Also, winning a couple of matches before his entry in the Men's Royal Rumble bout will help CM Punk gain some significant momentum before the anticipated premium live event.

The question remains whether the Voice of the Voiceless will make his in-ring presence on WWE RAW before the close of 2023.

WWE RAW preview tonight

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW promises to be an action-packed show with two highly anticipated championship matches. The Judgment Day members, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, are set to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against the Creed brothers.

In the Women's division, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance will challenge Chelsea Green and Piper Niven for the Women's Tag Team Titles. Additionally, Gunther will also put his Intercontinental Championship on the line in a match against The Miz.

However, if the A-lister loses again, he will forfeit his right to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in the near future.

Besides this, Seth Rollins is scheduled for a segment to discuss his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship defense against Drew McIntyre at the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW. R-Truth is also set to face JD McDongah in a Miracle 34th Street Fight in tonight's show.

Overall, the next episode seems to be another promising show from the company on the road to Royal Rumble 2024.