[PHOTO] CM Punk reveals ring gear for his first WWE match in nine years; deletes it later

CM Punk revealed his ring gear for his upcoming match against Dominik Mysterio before deleting the Instagram story.

Punk will wrestle his very first WWE match in almost a decade when he steps into the ring with Dominik at the live event on December 26. The duo will collide in a singles match at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

CM Punk recently took to Instagram and shared a photo of the ring gear that he plans to wear on December 26. Punk ended up deleting the story shortly after.

Check out the screengrab of Punk's story below:

When did CM Punk wrestle his last WWE match?

At Royal Rumble 2014, Punk competed in the annual free-for-all and was the #1 entrant. He delivered one of the greatest performances in Royal Rumble history that night and lasted almost 50 minutes. Punk eliminated three superstars before being thrown out by Kane.

After Punk made his WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, he cut a heartfelt promo on RAW.

Here's what he said:

"Looks like hell froze over. I didn't know how I was gonna react and I didn't know how it was gonna go but this made me feel like my old self, because this is where I belong," he said. "In over 10 years, you people never forgot me even when maybe I wanted to forget me. That's powerful. You are all powerful." [H/T USA Today]

Punk seems beyond excited to step foot in a WWE ring after nine long years. He will also compete in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match and will try to secure a spot for himself in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

The Second City Saint winning the Royal Rumble match 10 years after leaving WWE would be nothing short of poetic.

Are you excited for Punk's return match?