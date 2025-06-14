CM Punk to dethrone John Cena & defend the WWE Title in blockbuster SummerSlam main event? Potential explored

CM Punk is set to battle John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions. Recently, WWE has been pulling off many twists and turns, and there is a high possibility that the company could plan a shocking title change in this match as well. Punk could walk out as the new champion, and that could lead to a blockbuster showdown at this year's SummerSlam.

The Best in the World could defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in a marquee match against John Cena and Cody Rhodes at the biggest event of the summer. The American Nightmare has qualified for the semi-finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. He is likely to win the contest and compete for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Meanwhile, John Cena may not stop at any cost if he loses the gold against The Second City Saint at Night of Champions. He could once again leverage his veteran status to get a rematch for the coveted title. This could ultimately lead to a monumental Triple Threat Match between Cena, Punk, and Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025.

WWE is set to host its first-ever two-night SummerSlam in history. A match of that magnitude has the potential to be the perfect headliner for the show, featuring the three biggest stars in WWE. Besides, John Cena's title reign has been receiving huge backlash from the fans lately. Therefore, WWE might indeed consider putting the title on CM Punk at NOC.

Additionally, a title change leading to a clash between CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and The Cenation Leader could generate massive buzz. It may end up being one of the biggest main events of the year. However, this is speculation, and it will be exciting to see what WWE has in store for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the summer spectacle.

CM Punk to play a major role in John Cena's babyface turn?

CM Punk has been one of John Cena's biggest rivals in WWE. This week on SmackDown, he tried to bring out Cena's good side, asking him to come back on the right track. However, that did not work. But there is a possibility that Punk could play a major role in The Last Real Champion's babyface turn.

WWE has been implicitly foreshadowing this. During CM Punk's entrance on SmackDown this week, his theme music timed out perfectly, cutting off right as the lyrics hit "Set Me Free." At that exact moment, the camera panned to John Cena, creating a subtle yet powerful visual that fans couldn't help but read into.

There’s a strong chance that CM Punk could be the one to take the very title that has corrupted The Cenation Leader. He could use it as a way to guide him to the right path and bring him out of the darkness. It might not lead to an immediate babyface turn, but it could spark the beginning of Cena’s return to his babyface gimmick.

There are speculations that the WWE legend could turn babyface before he retires in December this year. Fans are against the idea of how WWE has been booking John Cena's heel turn, which once looked promising. Therefore, CM Punk may end up being the catalyst for Cena's potential character shift.

