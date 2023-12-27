CM Punk to face 23-year veteran on WWE RAW before Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk will appear on WWE RAW in the lead-up to Royal Rumble 2024. The Straight Edge Superstar is advertised for several episodes of the red brand in the build to the upcoming Premium Live Event. Could he face a 23-year veteran in a first-time-ever match before his PLE comeback?

The star in question is none other than Finn Balor. WWE can potentially book Punk vs. Balor on an episode of RAW in 2024 ahead of the Royal Rumble. The Second City Saint had Dominik Mysterio as his comeback opponent at the WWE house show in Madison Square Garden on December 26.

Punk won the match with his GTS finisher. He cut a promo after the match wherein he promised to win the Men’s Royal Rumble 2024 match. The veteran is next advertised for a WWE live event match against Dominik at the Kia Forum on December 30.

Hypothetically speaking, CM Punk must go through each member of The Judgment Day in the lead-up to Royal Rumble 2024, starting with Finn Balor on the January 8, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW.

That said, WWE would probably want to bring one of their biggest attractions ahead of their big Premium Live Event and have him work house shows for January before putting him in a televised match on the road to WrestleMania 40.

How many WWE RAW episodes is CM Punk advertised for in January 2024?

WWE recently dropped CM Punk’s RAW schedule in the build to Royal Rumble 2024. The former World Champion is advertised for two episodes of the red brand.

His first televised appearance of 2024 is set for the January 8 edition of RAW. He’s also advertised for the January 22 episode of Monday Night RAW.

It is worth mentioning that WWE is kicking off its New Year’s Knockout Week next Monday with three television specials for RAW, NXT, and SmackDown. The red brand is getting its very own Day 1 edition on January 1. NXT will follow suit with New Year’s Evil the following night.

Meanwhile, SmackDown will join the action on Friday, January 5, as New Year’s Revolution goes down at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.