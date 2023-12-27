WWE sends four-word message to CM Punk after his first match in nine years

WWE shared a message directed at CM Punk after his victory at Madison Square Garden.

Punk beat Dominik Mysterio with a GTS at tonight's live event at MSG. After the match, WWE's cameras caught up with Punk backstage, and he looked quite elated over the win. Here's what Punk said after his big victory:

"King's back! Best in the world!"

WWE reacted to Punk's message and wrote a response in the caption of the post: "Can’t argue with that."

CM Punk made his WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. He later exchanged a bunch of jibes with Dominik Mysterio on social media. Mysterio recently took a shot at Punk by sharing a GIF highlighting a botched move by him during his AEW run.

Punk later stated that he had been wanting to punch Mysterio since he was an eight-year-old kid. Punk added that he would destroy Dominik now that he is a legal adult.

"Watch me beat up 'Dirty' Dominik. I've been wanting to punch this kid in the face since he was eight years old. Now he's legal and I'm gonna destroy him."

CM Punk looked in good spirits at tonight's Madison Square Garden live event. He is seemingly enjoying his WWE run so far and is looking forward to winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble and punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 40.

