CM Punk to feud with current champion after WWE return? It's not Seth Rollins; exploring the possibility

CM Punk is back in WWE, and this is something nobody saw coming. The Second City Saint returned to the company after nearly a decade, and the fans lost it. While the WWE Universe loved it, one cannot say the same about the locker room.

Post-Survivor Series, multiple social media clips were posted online, which garnered WWE millions of views. One such post shows Triple H doing the iconic finger-pointing picture with the talent backstage after an event.

In reply to the post "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio had a message of his own for Punk's return. The NXT North American Champion posted a gif of Punk getting knocked out by Gall on his UFC debut. The second-generation superstar took a massive dig at the former WWE Champion.

While people are guessing who Punk will feud with on his return to the company, it looks like Dominik has issued an indirect challenge of his own. While it may not be for the North American Championship, the two superstars could have a non-title feud.

The most interesting thing about this feud could be Dominik getting booed out of the building every week and Punk getting cheered until the roof falls down. This could also be a career-changing rivalry if it happens, as Dominik could grow by feuding with such a huge superstar.

Tempers flared after WWE Survivor Series because of CM Punk's return

If rumors are to be believed, not many people knew CM Punk was returning to the WWE. It is believed only Triple H, Nick Khan, and a few people in production knew. While the fans were overjoyed, many superstars weren't happy.

According to rumors online, Drew McIntyre stormed out of the building after the match. Michael Cole wasn't very happy either. However, the superstar that fumed the most was Seth Rollins. In a post-event video that surfaced online, we can see Rollins fuming and abusing Rollins with sign language. Surprisingly, CM Punk looked very calm and laughed it out.

Behind the scenes, there may be a lot of problems with CM Punk's return. But on-screen, this could possibly be the best move for the company. With so much tension going on in the WWE, this sure does feel like a resurrected Attitude Era.

