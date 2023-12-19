CM Punk to fight an old friend on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring likely opponent

CM Punk has instantly become one of the top attractions on WWE RAW since he officially signed a contract with the brand. Could he compete in his first match since his return tonight?

After a monumental return at WWE Survivor Series 2023, CM Punk discussed contracts with WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT to decide which brand he should join to make the most of his second run with the company. He may resume his in-ring career tonight after joining the red brand, having a verbal showdown with Seth Rollins, and declaring his entry into the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

While his in-ring return isn't confirmed yet, he might surprise fans by wrestling tonight. When it comes to finding a perfect opponent, one could think of Kofi Kingston. Punk and Kingston have been longtime friends and shared the frame on last week's edition of the red brand.

Expand Tweet

Fans may remember the two stars being World Tag Team Champions together in 2008. Considering their history together, Kofi may be the perfect first opponent for The Straight Edge Superstar since his big-time return to the company. This scenario is not confirmed but might realistically materialize tonight.

Kofi Kingston considers WWE RAW Superstar CM Punk as a brother

Expand Tweet

While CM Punk has made several enemies since leaving WWE in 2014, Kofi Kingston has always been his close friend. During a 2020 interview, the New Day member talked about how his connections with The Best in The World had been cut, but there is no brotherhood lost.

“As far as our relationship, I have no sour grapes. A lot of people were I guess kind of mad that they got cut off, but that’s kind of where he was in his life. So you have to afford people that space to be where they feel like they need to be and that’s just part of life and personal growth. I’ll always be grateful for the time that we had and always consider him to be my brother, regardless of what happens from this point forward,” Kingston said. (H/T PWMania)

It is always pleasing to see when professional wrestlers continue their friendship, even when working with rival promotions for an extended period. Hopefully, the former Tag Team Champions will also get to team up with each other inside the squared circle down the line on WWE RAW.