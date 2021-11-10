“They’re just completely different” - Former WWE Champion on working with CM Punk

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston recently appeared on Into The Danger Zone podcast, where he discussed his WWE career and working with the likes of CM Punk in the past.

Kofi Kingston has spent over a decade in WWE. The former WWE Champion has teamed up with some of the best names in the business, including CM Punk and Evan Bourne (Matt Sydal).

Speaking on the podcast, Kingston mentioned the impact of working with veterans like CM Punk and what he learned from teaming up with different people:

“Like, I loved working with Evan, and CM Punk, and R-Truth, and there’s no animosity. They’re just completely different. I think just having the experience and wrestling with Punk, like, everyone knows his wrestling mind. I learned so much. With Truth as well, he’s been around for so long, and he’s such a chameleon. I will say that with E and Woods, it is a completely different vibe than I had with any of those other teams, anyone that I have teamed with, anyone that I’ve hung out with in the locker room. And even in real life, anyone I have ever known, you know? You are lucky if you find one person you are able to bond with in the way that I’m able to bond with Woods and E, and I found two at the same time. In the same business, in the same job. Like, what are the odds? Like, I could have been on my way out in 2016 when we were beginning to form The New Day, 2015 or whatever. I would have never crossed paths with these guys,” Kofi Kingston added.

Kofi Kingston was glad when CM Punk briefly returned to WWE

When CM Punk made a partial return to WWE as a talk show analyst, Kofi Kingston revealed that he held no grudges against the Second City Saint.

“As far as our relationship I have no sour grapes. A lot of people were I guess kind of mad that they got cut off, but that’s kind of where he was in his life. So you have to afford people that space to be where they feel like they need to be and that’s just part of life and personal growth. I’ll always be grateful for the time that we had and always consider him to be my brother, regardless of what happens from this point forward. I was glad to see him get the gig with FOX and kind of be back in the fold because to me it seemed like he had found something, like a sense of happiness. And that’s really all that I want for him is to be happy. So as long as he’s happy and enjoying life then I’m happy for him and I always will be,” Kingston said. (H/T PWMania)

CM Punk is loving life in AEW while Kofi Kingston has become the 'Hand' to King Xavier Woods on WWE SmackDown. As unlikely as it seems, hopefully, we will get a reunion of Kofi and Punk one day.

