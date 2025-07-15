CM Punk to be forced to add career-altering stipulation to match vs. Gunther at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk has finally earned an opportunity to capture the World Heavyweight Championship, as he managed to outlast Bron Breakker and win the Gauntlet Match, gaining a spot at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam next month at MetLife Stadium against Gunther. Interestingly, the stakes could be raised if a major stipulation gets added to the bout.

In a shocking turn of events, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther could cut an intense promo on Monday Night RAW next week. He could express that he is fed up with giving people opportunities and feels he is stuck in a loop.

The Ring General could ask General Manager Adam Pearce to add a career-altering stipulation to his match against CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025, where if Punk loses against him, the Best in the World won’t get another World Heavyweight Title shot as long as the Austrian holds the gold.

This potential stipulation would raise the stakes for the title match between CM Punk and Gunther at the historic two-night SummerSlam, making it even more thrilling to watch.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative, and nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Former WWE employee slams Gunther’s booking on RAW after CM Punk gets the title bout

During the main-event Gauntlet Match, Gunther was seen closely watching the bout from the VIP suite. CM Punk even exchanged words with The Ring General after he won the bout and earned the title shot.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo bashed the creative team over Gunther’s booking on the red brand and expressed that the World Heavyweight Champion should have been on the commentary desk rather than the VIP suite.

"The winner of this faces Gunther at SummerSlam. Why wasn’t Gunther on color commentary throughout this match? Why do you have him sitting up there by himself like a jabrone when the guy can talk? Why was he not on color during this match? Unbelievable. Unreal." [36:08 onwards]

It will be interesting to see whether Punk captures his first singles title since his return at SummerSlam 2025 or if Gunther will add another legend to his list of victims and retain his title.

