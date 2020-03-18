CM Punk gets called out by top NJPW star

CM Punk recently revealed a list of opponents he would like to face if he returns to the ring.

The former WWE Champion's comments garnered a response from a top NJPW star.

CM Punk

In a recent appearance on the Swing and Mrs. podcast, former WWE Champion, CM Punk, revealed a list of opponents he would like to face, which included the likes of Daniel Bryan, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and New Japan Pro Wrestling sensation, Will Ospreay.

Punk, who currently works as an analyst for WWE Backstage, eventually got a response from NJPW's Will Ospreay, as 'The Ariel Assassin' took to social media and called out the former WWE Champion in his own approach.

Will Ospreay calls out CM Punk

It's been almost six years since we last saw CM Punk compete in a squared circle and chances of him returning to in-ring action are somewhat unpredictable at this stage.

However, with Punk himself listing down the stars he would like to face, New Japan Pro Wrestling star and former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, Will Ospreay, didn't waste his opportunity to put the former WWE Champion on notice.

'The Ariel Assassin' took to Twitter and sent out the following in response of Punk namedropping him as a potential opponent for the future:

Just an idea & because we could all use something to focus on to get us through this hard time right now.



Save January 4th & get some reps in.



Help the business move forward instead of being a “spoke on the wheel”



This might be click bait. But a Great White just bit.@CMPunk https://t.co/53TIKpUaZc — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) March 18, 2020

What's next for CM Punk and Will Ospreay?

As of now, CM Punk continues to work on WWE Backstage and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him. As for Will Ospreay, the former NEVER Openweight Champion will look forward to getting back into in-ring action once NJPW business picks up as usual.