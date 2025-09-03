CM Punk once hit a GTS on female WWE star; they ended up dating a year later

The post-Clash in Paris edition of WWE RAW saw Becky Lynch responding to CM Punk's call-out instead of Seth Rollins. The Man not only disrespected The Best in the World but also slapped Punk multiple times before he left, telling Lynch she would regret her actions.
At one point, fans chanted "GTS," wanting CM Punk to lay out The Man. However, Punk chose to stand by PG rules and walked off. But, The Best in the World wasn't the same back then as he is now.
At Royal Rumble 2010, the Second City Saint connected his signature GTS (Go-to-sleep) on Beth Phoenix, who surprisingly entered the men's Rumble, creating a perfect highlight-reel moment. The two reportedly began dating the following year, in 2011, although their relationship was private and short-lived.
CM Punk may compete in a major WWE match
The rivalry arc between CM Punk and Seth Rollins has reached its peak, and now Becky Lynch has become a thorn in his way. Reports suggest that Punk's wife, AJ Lee, may return soon for a massive match.
Lee's return to punish Becky Lynch for attacking Punk multiple times, first at the Clash in Paris 2025 and then on Monday Night RAW, could eventually set up a mixed tag team contest on ESPN's inaugural Wrestlepalooza 2025 Premium Live Event, which will emanate live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 20th.
Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY is already officially announced for the Indianapolis-based event for the vacant WWE Women's World Championship, which Naomi vacated last month, announcing her pregnancy with husband Jimmy Uso.
With a lot happening and the possibilities on the horizon, it will be interesting to see whether AJ Lee returns to the Stamford-based promotion to put The Man in her place for attacking her husband.