CM Punk to introduce Goldberg as his tag team partner against top WWE faction? Exploring the possibility

Goldberg could soon join forces with CM Punk to take down a newly formed dominant faction. The said group consists of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and manager Paul Heyman.

This past Monday on RAW, CM Punk helped Jey Uso retain the World Heavyweight Championship when Breakker and Rollins tactfully decimated Main Event Jey and Zayn. This could soon lead to a tag team match, with Punk challenging Rollins and his group. However, The Best in the World would need a credible partner, and that's when Goldberg could enter the storyline.

Sami Zayn is currently hurt after Breakker and Rollins destroyed him on RAW. Roman Reigns is also on the sidelines after being assaulted on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. Moreover, he is not on good terms with The Second City Saint. Meanwhile, Jey Uso is occupied in his brewing feud with Logan Paul. Hence, Punk may need a wild card in his battle against the heel faction.

Da Man possibly teaming up with Punk could also be used to set up his farewell storyline with Bron Breakker. A major reason why Breakker could be the Hall of Famer's last opponent is that the latter admires the upstart's work.

The Icon has said in multiple interviews that he sees a reflection of himself in the former Intercontinental Champion. Therefore, WWE could have him work against Bron Breakker in a tag team match before booking him in a one-on-one retirement bout against the second-generation star. This could allow Goldberg to retire in style and launch Breakker into main event status.

Goldberg may not show up at WWE Backlash, according to veteran

When the former WCW World Champion revealed he would have a retirement match in WWE, he also disclosed that it would happen in the summer of 2025. Following Bad Blood, many expect Gunther to be his final opponent.

With The Ring General facing Pat McAfee at Backlash, there are rumors that Da Man could show up in St. Louis to save the RAW commentator. However, Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter feels it may not happen.

"I haven't heard anything, but if you want to try to tie the pieces together to this, I guess it makes sense. He started the whole thing at Bad Blood with Gunther. They haven't done anything since. McAfee's got the football background, Goldberg's got the football background. The Saudi Arabia pay-per-view is coming up. So, if they want Goldberg and Gunther to take place in this Saudi Arabia PLE that happens in June, you might as well start it here in May. But again, I haven't heard if he'll be there on Saturday." [From 14:45 onwards]

The Hall of Famer's retirement match will most likely happen at this year's two-night SummerSlam. Fans are eagerly waiting to find out his final opponent.

