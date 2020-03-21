CM Punk isn't happy with WWE Superstar's criticism of independent wrestlers

The WWE Superstar was recently bashed by fans for dubbing indie wrestlers as 'freeloaders'.

Punk posted a tweet in response to his comments and the former WWE Champion doesn't seem too thrilled.

CM Punk came out in support of the independent community and also reacted to Strowman's comments criticizing independent wrestlers

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently found himself in hot water after he posted a scathing criticism of indie wrestlers on Instagram.

The coronavirus pandemic has left a long list of independent wrestlers without work. Many wrestlers, including AEW's Chris Jericho and Cody, have made it a point to do their bit to help them.

Strowman, on the other hand, doesn't seem too thrilled with the situation. He criticized independent wrestlers and advised them that if they aren't able to pay their bills doing what they do, they should try looking for other professions.

He went on to state that there was a time when he couldn't afford to live and ended up quitting Strongman instead of making a GoFundMe or Patreon account and asking others to pay his bills. Check out his comments below:

Strowman's message that has irked the fans big time

The comments resulted in wrestling fans commenting in droves, with the majority berating him for the same. Now, former WWE Superstar and current WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk has weighed in on the situation. Punk posted a tweet urging fans to do their part to help ProWrestlingTees in these trying times and added that he is doing as much as he can.

A fan replied to him and posted Strowman's tweet in response, drawing a comparison between the two. Punk posted a GIF in the succeeding tweet, indicating that he isn't a fan of Strowman's comments. Check out the exchange below:

I know there’s a ton going on. I’m trying to do my part. Ordering from my neighborhood spots. If you’re ordering shirts or merch from here, throw in an extra buck if you can. We appreciate it! https://t.co/D3WrXb7VV8 — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 20, 2020

The independent wrestling community has suffered a lot amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Small-time wrestling companies have been forced to cancel their upcoming shows, resulting in wrestlers being left unemployed.

The decision to move WrestleMania 36 from the Raymond James Stadium to the WWE Performance Center has also affected several independent promotions heavily, as WrestleMania week always attracts a large crowd, ultimately helping the indies hold shows in the surrounding area and earn good money.

At a time when several wrestlers are coming out in support of the independent wrestling community, Strowman's comments have caused quite a stir and fans are not happy in the least. The once-popular Superstar is now being bombarded with criticism on social media over his comments. Strowman went on to make things worse soon after and hit back at fans who called him out.