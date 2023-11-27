CM Punk to be joined by 22-year-old WWE star on RAW? Exploring potential alliance

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series this past weekend, but it was made clear straight away that the former star had a lot of enemies in the locker room.

Punk could need some allies, and one was made very clear on Saturday night, since Cora Jade was updating about Punk before he even returned and was as excited as the rest of the WWE Universe when he finally did return.

Jade was inspired by Punk's wife, AJ Lee, and has incorporated much of Lee's moveset into her own character, so she would be the perfect person to pair with Punk if he was pushed into a feud with Seth Rollins.

Jade has been absent from NXT for several months, and her future is still uncertain, but a call-up could be on the cards if she aligns herself with one of her wrestling idols.

Jade has already proved herself in NXT, so it could finally be time for her to work alongside the best in the world on RAW.

CM Punk could step into a feud with Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins epically welcomed back CM Punk on Saturday night, and it has since been rumored that this is all a work and will lead to a storyline between the two men.

Seth Rollins has a lot of allies in the locker room, including his own wife, Becky Lynch, who could step into the feud if she is needed and could then work with Cora Jade in the same way she worked in NXT not too long ago.

Jade is sitting on the sidelines awaiting a call-up, and this could be the perfect moment.

