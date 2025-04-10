CM Punk, Kevin Owens, and 7 other WWE stars currently injured ahead of WrestleMania 41

The WWE WrestleMania 41 card is shaping up well, with Cody Rhodes and John Cena set to headline the PLE. However, a few injuries may have forced the creative to to change some plans for The Show of Shows.

Every year, the creative team works hard to build some long-term storylines that culminate in big matches at WrestleMania. This year was no different, but certain injuries may have changed the creative teams’ plans.

WWE fans could see some top names return from injury at The Show of Shows. However, for this list, we will look at nine superstars who are currently injured ahead of WrestleMania 41:

#8. & #9. SmackDown's Apollo Crews and Tonga Loa

Apollo Crews started appearing on WWE SmackDown with LA Knight and Andrade before disappearing. It looked like he would help the babyfaces against Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline before he suffered an injury. Crews is currently out with a torn pectoral. He will take some time to heal before returning to the ring.

Meanwhile, Tonga Loa was last in action at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. He was part of The Bloodline 2.0. team that unsuccessfully took on The OG Bloodline. Loa tore his bicep during the match and has been out since.

#7. Kevin Owens made a heartbreaking announcement before WWE WrestleMania 41

The most recently injured star to make the list is Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter appeared on last week's episode of SmackDown to talk about his health and neck issues. Owens revealed that recent tests show he has a neck injury that requires surgery. Therefore, he will be unable to compete in his scheduled match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.

The heartbreaking news left many WWE fans shocked as they were expecting a top match between the two stars. The Viper could find another opponent for the event, but fans will surely miss KO at The Show of Shows.

#6. Former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed reached the top of WWE before suffering a major injury that halted his rise. He joined Bloodline 2.0 in their all-important match against Roman Reigns’ Bloodline and CM Punk at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. Reed suffered an ankle injury while diving from the top of the cage. The star has been out for months and is expected to return around June this year.

Bronson Reed may have made the WrestleMania 41 card had he been healthy. WWE could have even hosted the final match in his rivalry against Seth Rollins at The Showcase of the Immortals.

#4. & #5. The Kabuki Warriors Asuka and Kairi Sane

The Kabuki Warriors are currently shelved due to various injuries. Asuka has been out for months with a knee injury and will miss 'Mania this year. Meanwhile, Kairi Sane suffered an arm injury that has kept her out of competition for some time.

Both the stars could have also made it to the WrestleMania card had they not been injured. Their Damage CTRL teammate IYO SKY is set to compete in a Triple Threat Match against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair to defend her Women’s World Championship.

#3. The Mad Dragon Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov was gaining prominence on the RAW roster before he suffered an ACL injury. He has been out for quite some time and seems to be on the road to recovery.

The Czar had a few good rivalries before being bobbed down. He could have gotten into a top feud for WrestleMania, but injury got the better of him. The Mad Dragon is one of the stars who could potentially return at ‘Mania or the RAW after it. He could even go on to win a mid-card title.

#2. JD McDonagh suffered a gnarly injury

The Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh suffered a severe injury that has kept him out of competition. He was marching ahead as one of the ironmen of the RAW brand before being sidelined by the injury.

The creative team may have had to change many plans following his injury. He held the World Tag Team Championship with Finn Balor for some time and was a prominent member of the RAW brand.

#1. Former WWE Champion CM Punk

CM Punk recently revealed that he had a health problem ahead of WrestleMania 41. The Best in the World was beaten down by Seth Rollins on the latest edition of WWE RAW.

Following the show, Bert Kreischer appeared in the ring with Punk and helped the former WWE Champion take down Grayson Waller. Following that, Kreischer helped CM Punk put on Seth Rollins' jacket to the delight of the fans in attendance.

After the show, CM Punk shared a clip of the segment and wrote that he had suffered a rash from wearing the jacket. Hopefully, Punk was only joking and this "rash" will not affect his performance in the Triple Threat Match at WWE WrestleMania 41.

