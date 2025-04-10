CM Punk says he has health issue after taking Seth Rollins' property

CM Punk took to social media to claim that the Seth Rollins jacket he wore after this week's episode of WWE RAW had affected his health. He stated that it was either the jacket or Bert Kreischer.

Ad

The Voice of the Voiceless and The Visionary were involved in another brawl during the main event of the red brand. The latter nailed the former with a Stomp after he came out to save Paul Heyman. Bert Kreischer was a guest on the show and appeared in several segments. The comedian helped The Second City Saint in chokeslamming Grayson Waller after the show went off the air.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Punk shared a clip on his Instagram story of him putting on Seth Rollins' jacket, and he wrote that he wasn't sure whether it was the jacket or Bert Kreischer that gave him a terrible rash. However, he wrote in small print that it was indeed the jacket that caused the rash.

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

"I have a terrible rash from either this jacket or Bert Kreischer... (it's the jacket)," wrote Punk.

Ad

You can check out a screenshot of his story below:

Punk accused Seth Rollins on Instagram

Punk and Seth Rollins will meet in the ring at WrestleMania 41, where they'll collide in a Triple Threat match, which includes Roman Reigns.

Ad

Sam Roberts doesn't think CM Punk will win at WrestleMania 41

The Second City Saint will be accompanied by Paul Heyman at The Show of Shows. That was the favor he asked for.

Sam Roberts shared on his Notsam Wrestling podcast that he doesn't see Punk walking victorious at WrestleMania 41.

"I have a hard time seeing CM Punk win the match. If Paul Heyman is in Punk's corner, I have a hard time, because then Punk just gets everything. If CM Punk walks to the ring with Paul Heyman... He's got one clean victory over Seth Rollins. Technically, Seth Rollins beat him in the Cage Match but that was because of Roman Reigns. So, there's been one clean finish in a CM Punk-Seth Rollins match and Punk got it on the Netflix RAW," he said.

Ad

Punk will headline The Grandest Stage of Them All for the first time this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More