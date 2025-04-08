CM Punk can't win the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 for significant reason, says WWE personality

CM Punk will fight Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a massive Triple Threat Match at WWE WrestleMania 41. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently claimed The Second City Saint cannot win the fight for a significant reason.

Last Friday, Punk revealed the favor Reigns' Wiseman Paul Heyman owed him for tagging with the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series last November. He asked the Hall of Famer to be in his corner instead of the OTC's at the Show of Shows. Although Reigns demanded that Heyman decline The Second City Saint's request, the latter refused. The former AEW star then knocked out the former Undisputed WWE Champion with a GTS.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts claimed the 46-year-old could not leave Las Vegas victorious despite having The Wiseman in his corner:

"I have a hard time seeing CM Punk win the match. If Paul Heyman is in CM Punk's corner, I have a hard time, because then CM Punk just gets everything. If CM Punk walks to the ring with Paul Heyman... He's got one clean victory over Seth Rollins. Technically, Seth Rollins beat him in the Cage Match but that was because of Roman Reigns. So, there's been one clean finish in a CM Punk-Seth Rollins match and CM Punk got it on the Netflix RAW," he said.

The WWE analyst pointed out that even Cody Rhodes could not have everything. Hence, he has a hard time seeing Punk getting everything at this year's Showcase of The Immortals:

"So, you mean to tell me that not only does CM Punk get the clean victory over Seth Rollins, get Roman Reigns' Wiseman, get the main event of WrestleMania, which was his stated goal, he also gets to win and he's still a babyface? He just gets everything? Even Cody Rhodes had to lose one year to win the next. He couldn't have everything. And this would be giving CM Punk everything. Hard for me to see that." [From 21:12 to 22:20]

Ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo criticizes the Triple Threat angle

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown, former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized the booking of the angle involving Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. He wondered why it was centered around Paul Heyman.

The wrestling veteran disclosed that he is confused about who the fans should be rooting for in the upcoming WrestleMania Triple Threat Match:

"Bro, who gives a sh*t? I'm just being honest. This angle is about Paul Heyman now? Who freaking cares whose side Paul Heyman is now? Not only that, Mac, but who the freak are we supposed to be rooting for? I think this is more convoluted than the [John] Cena heel turn. Are we supposed to be rooting for Reigns or Punk? And now this angle is about Paul Heyman? Who cares?" [From 1:00:50 onwards]

It would be interesting to see if Heyman would play a decisive role in the anticipated clash at The Show of Shows.

