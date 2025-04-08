CM Punk seemingly amid controversy; legend defends WWE's decision 

CM Punk closed both the WWE flagship shows this past week. The former WWE Champion is part of the main event storyline heading into WrestleMania 41 Night One.

Ad

It has been Punk's lifelong dream to close The Grandest Stage of Them All. At one point, he even left the company because they didn't offer him the prestigious position, despite being in the midst of a record-setting WWE Championship reign. Disco Inferno defended The Best in the World's match as the show's main event when a fan questioned why that was the case.

Speaking on the K100 podcast, Inferno blasted the fan for accusing CM Punk of being a hypocrite. The veteran pointed to Punk's star power and, more importantly, he called the Triple Threat grudge match the most exciting bout on the card, and stated that it would draw better than any other undercard matches.

Ad

Trending

"That's what happens when you're valuing the top of your card. Your most over performers are the ones who are going to be in the main events. [CM Punk] is one of those over guys on the show. These idiots think [the WWE] should book a card because the matches are going to be good and it's going to draw a bunch of fans as opposed to booking all the stars against each other," Disco Inferno said. [From 2:58 to 3:22]

Ad

Ad

The legend also noted that The Best in the World is not a part-timer, which means it is fair that his bout is considered for the main event of the grandest spectacle.

WrestleMania 41 marks CM Punk's first main event on the biggest WWE show of the year

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins brawled after all three men were eliminated from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Ad

Long before this incident, The Visionary has always had it out for Punk, while Paul Heyman brought in The Best in the World to assist Reigns at Survivor Series: WarGames. Punk informed the Tribal Chief that the Wiseman would owe him a favor because of his aid at the event.

Ad

This past Friday, CM Punk announced that Paul Heyman would be in his corner for the Triple Threat match, revealing it to be the favor Paul owes him. This enraged Roman Reigns, who felt betrayed by the Wiseman.

Interestingly, Seth Rollins attacked Punk on Monday and told Heyman that the latter owes him a favor now, too.

Please credit K100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Varughese Joel has been a WWE news writer at Sportskeeda for the last 2 years. Always having a penchant for writing, he worked as an independent screenwriter and a copy/content writer for almost 2 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Joel’s pro-wrestling knowledge comes from hours of watching it from a young age. His favorite wrestler is Shawn Michaels, but if he could go back in time to The Attitude Era, he would like to manage Chris Jericho and advise him to cut his hair and portray a character similar to Javier Bardem in the movie “No Country for Old Men,” something which Jericho later pulled off in 2008.



Besides Michaels, Joel is also a fan of Eddie Guerrero, Randy Orton, Edge, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar. His current favorites are Roman Reigns, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre.



Joel is a team man and works closely with his colleagues, conducts thorough research, and only relies on top pro-wrestling sources for information. His well-researched news reports have received close to 10 million reads till date.



When not following pro wrestling, Joel can be found designing built spaces, auditioning for films, working out, spending time with family and watching movies. Know More