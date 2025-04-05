WWE legend wonders if Roman Reigns caught Paul Heyman's subtle hint at betrayal 

Paul Heyman was torn between picking a side for WrestleMania 41, where his former and current clients will lock horns in a Triple Threat grudge match. However, he might also have given a subtle hint at where his allegiance truly lies.

Ad

WWE legend Mark Henry observed a particular detail in The Wiseman's promo with CM Punk on the latest edition of SmackDown. According to Henry, based on what Heyman said, "the favor" is not only for Punk, but it is also his dream.

On the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry pointed to this very specific point Paul Heyman made. Heyman said he wants to be on The Best in the World's corner again. The World's Strongest Man wondered if Roman Reigns caught this subtle hint at a betrayal.

Ad

Trending

"Did you hear what he said? He didn't say that's your dream. He said that's my dream. It's a favor to [CM] Punk, but it's also a wish for him. It's a double-edged sword," Henry said. [From 21:08 to 21:40]

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Ad

In the show-closing segment, CM Punk took out Roman Reigns as a helpless Paul Heyman watched on.

Will Paul Heyman leave both CM Punk and Roman Reigns behind?

In this difficult situation, Paul Heyman has found himself in, it is not out of the realm of possibility that he decides to leave everything behind and move on to another project.

Ad

Ad

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray pushed the idea of Heyman joining forces with Seth Rollins. That way, The Visionary will get a more distinctive character than what he has now. Ray credited The Wiseman for vastly improving many talents over the years.

"And if anybody can get [Seth Rollins] away from [a lack of character to something definitive], I believe it's Paul [Heyman]. Look at what history has taught us of what Paul can do for guys that have all the potential in the world but haven't reached their full potential. See Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, [and] Roman Reigns," Ray said.

Ad

Seth Rollins is a dark horse in this equation. He has been feuding against CM Punk and Roman Reigns for a prolonged period of time, so one can't completely rule out his chances of stealing a win at Allegiant Stadium.

Please credit the Busted Open podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use the quote from the first part of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Varughese Joel has been a WWE news writer at Sportskeeda for the last 2 years. Always having a penchant for writing, he worked as an independent screenwriter and a copy/content writer for almost 2 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Joel’s pro-wrestling knowledge comes from hours of watching it from a young age. His favorite wrestler is Shawn Michaels, but if he could go back in time to The Attitude Era, he would like to manage Chris Jericho and advise him to cut his hair and portray a character similar to Javier Bardem in the movie “No Country for Old Men,” something which Jericho later pulled off in 2008.



Besides Michaels, Joel is also a fan of Eddie Guerrero, Randy Orton, Edge, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar. His current favorites are Roman Reigns, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre.



Joel is a team man and works closely with his colleagues, conducts thorough research, and only relies on top pro-wrestling sources for information. His well-researched news reports have received close to 10 million reads till date.



When not following pro wrestling, Joel can be found designing built spaces, auditioning for films, working out, spending time with family and watching movies. Know More