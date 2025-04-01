Paul Heyman will turn on Roman Reigns, but not for CM Punk; WWE legend articulates a wild scenario

Paul Heyman's illustrious career has taught WWE fans one thing: The Wiseman helps talents realize their full potential. While Mark Henry and Bully Ray had different ideas for a potential Seth Rollins heel turn, they both agreed that The Visionary needs it because he has an identity crisis. The latter feels The Wiseman could be the difference maker.

According to the Hall of Famer, Brock Lesnar needed help on the mic, and Paul Heyman was there. He gave the "rebellious kid" CM Punk direction, and his relationship with the Samoan family paved the way for his association with Roman Reigns. Calfzilla feels The Wiseman can do the same for Seth Rollins.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray pointed to Paul Heyman's history of turning on his clients. However, he also noted that Heyman always helps wrestlers get to the next level in the business:

"And if anybody can get [Seth Rollins] away from [a lack of character to something definitive], I believe it's Paul [Heyman]. Look at what history has taught us of what Paul can do for guys that have all the potential in the world but haven't reached their full potential. See Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, [and] Roman Reigns," Ray said. [From 16:22 to 16:43]

Paul Heyman may have to pick a side at WWE WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will wage war on The Granddaddy of Them All at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19. They signed the contract on SmackDown last Friday, confirming their slot on the Night One card.

Interestingly, The Wiseman appeared to be on both The Tribal Chief's and The Best in the World's side. However, he ultimately may have to pick a side.

CM Punk ended the segment by dropping a bombshell to Roman Reigns: the contract's clause that guaranteed his WrestleMania main event was not the favor Paul Heyman owed him.

