"Who cares?" - WWE veteran goes off on epic rant after CM Punk reveals his favor on SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE star CM Punk revealed the favor he is owed this week on SmackDown. The star was face-to-face with Roman Reigns during the final segment of the show.

CM Punk confronted the Tribal Chief and announced that he wanted Paul Heyman in his corner at WrestleMania. Reigns stood shocked at the demand, and even started threatening his wiseman. Punk then attacked Reigns and flattened him with the GTS as Heyman looked on in horror.

During this week's episode of BroDown with Mac Davis, Vince Russo was irate with the underwhelming reveal. He questioned why a Triple Threat Match with three of WWE's biggest stars was now centered around Paul Heyman. The veteran writer was also confused with the storyline, stating there was no clear babyface and fans wouldn't know whom to cheer for.

"Bro, who gives a sh*t? I'm just being honest. This angle is about Paul Heyman now? Who freaking cares whose side Paul Heyman is now? Not only that, Mac, but who the freak are we supposed to be rooting for? I think this is more convoluted than the [John] Cena heel turn. Are we supposed to be rooting for Reigns or Punk? And now this angle is about Paul Heyman? Who cares?" [From 1:00:50 onwards]

CM Punk introduced a major swerve in this storyline just weeks ahead of WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see how Roman retaliates after this explosive segment on SmackDown.

