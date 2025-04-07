Paul Heyman sends a message after Roman Reigns abandons him; CM Punk revealed the favor in a huge twist

Paul Heyman shared a message after CM Punk revealed the big favor on WWE SmackDown. The former WWE Champion also ambushed Roman Reigns, taking him out with a Go To Sleep.
Reigns then abandoned Heyman and walked to the back without any assistance from his Wiseman. The latter simply followed his Tribal Chief to the gorilla position and looked emotionally distraught.
On his Instagram story, Heyman shared a message in the aftermath of Punk's attack on Reigns, highlighting the turn of events that occurred after the cameras stopped filming.
"HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN WENT OFF THE AIR FROM THE SOLD OUT ALL STATE ARENA IN CHICAGO, ILLINOIS!" wrote Heyman.
Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story:
Bron Breakker wants to work with Roman Reigns
Bron Breakker has expressed his interest in working with Roman Reigns after they crossed paths in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The two superstars haven't met in a singles match yet.
Speaking to SHAK Wrestling, the reigning Intercontinental Champion stated:
"I would love to work with Roman Reigns one day. We saw a little bit of him and I in the Rumble this year. But that's something that I really really hope that I get to stand across from him one day and we get to work and just because he's the greatest and that would be a huge moment for me and my career. Just to learn from him in any capacity, I think would just be monumental to my progress as a superstar learning. So, yeah, I mean, he's definitely one I would love to work with for sure."
Reigns will headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. He will face CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match, with Heyman seemingly set to be in Punk's corner for the match.