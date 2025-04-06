  • home icon
  "That would be a huge moment for me" - Major WWE RAW star wants match with Roman Reigns

"That would be a huge moment for me" - Major WWE RAW star wants match with Roman Reigns

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Apr 06, 2025 18:44 GMT
Roman Reigns (Image credit: WWE.com)
Roman Reigns (Image credit: WWE.com)

A major WWE Superstar recently expressed his desire to go head-to-head with Roman Reigns. He recalled them crossing paths earlier this year.

In the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, the OTC had a brief encounter with the Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. They have since gone in different directions. However, the second-generation superstar recently disclosed in an interview with SHAK Wrestling that he dreams of squaring off with Reigns in a one-on-one match in the future.

The 27-year-old stated that facing Reigns would be monumental to his progress as a WWE Superstar, pointing out that it would be a huge moment for him and his career:

"I would love to work with Roman Reigns one day. We saw a little bit of him and I in the Rumble this year. But that's something that I really really hope that I get to stand across from him one day and we get to work and just because he's the greatest and that would be a huge moment for me and my career. Just to learn from him in any capacity, I think would just be monumental to my progress as a superstar learning. So, yeah, I mean, he's definitely one I would love to work with for sure," he said. [From 16:21 to 16:59]
Bron Breakker names Roman Reigns the greatest superstar in WWE history

The greatest WWE Superstar of all time remains subject to debate. Several names are usually discussed in that conversation, including John Cena, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock.

Meanwhile, Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker recently disclosed that he believes Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time:

"Yeah, I mean, to be in there with him in any capacity is just crazy for me. So, I was, obviously, super excited. I mean, I was kinda blown away. He's the greatest that there is. I mean, he's the greatest of all time, in my opinion. So, for him to sort of see, to be in that position, there's gotta be some sort of level of respect or he sees something in me in that regard. So, to have that sort of rapport, he thinks that of me is crazy because I grew up watching him all through high school and stuff. So, I mean, it was crazy," he said.
It would be interesting to see if Breakker would fulfill his dream of fighting Reigns in the coming months.

Please credit SHAK Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

