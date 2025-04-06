Major WWE star puts Gunther and Jey Uso on notice ahead of WrestleMania 41; says he's coming for the World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. A major WWE champion recently put the two superstars on notice, disclosing that he intends to chase the title later this year.

While The Ring General and the OG Bloodline member are currently feuding over the World Heavyweight Title, the Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day and Penta. The company has yet to book the second-generation star in a title match at WrestleMania, and many expect it to happen. Speaking to SHAK Wrestling, Breakker disclosed that his priority is to elevate the IC Championship to the highest possible level.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old disclosed that he sees himself chasing the World Heavyweight Championship later this year, whether the champion is still Gunther or Jey Uso, or anyone else:

"It's hard to predict sort of where I'll be at the end of this year, middle of the year, whatever. But I think we gotta be talking World Heavyweight Championship at some point. Some point down the line just, you know, whether it's Gunther, whether it's Jey, or whomever, I just don't think the people at that level can, as I'm doing this [ascending], continuing to move in the right direction, it's only gonna be so long before I'm up there too," he said. [From 08:43 to 09:28]

Bron Breakker named Roman Reigns as the greatest WWE Superstar of all time

During the same interview, Bron Breakker discussed his encounter with Roman Reigns in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, disclosing his excitement to work with the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Meanwhile, the Intercontinental Champion revealed that he believes the OTC is the greatest superstar of all time:

"Yeah, I mean, to be in there with him [Roman Reigns] in any capacity is just crazy for me. So, I was, obviously, super excited. I mean, I was kinda blown away. He's the greatest that there is. I mean, he's the greatest of all time, in my opinion. So, for him to sort of see, to be in that position, there's gotta be some sort of level of respect or he sees something in me in that regard. So, to have that sort of rapport, he thinks that of me is crazy because I grew up watching him all through high school and stuff. So, I mean, it was crazy," he said.

It would be interesting to see if Breakker would capture his first world title in WWE before the end of this year.

