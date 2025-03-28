Bron Breakker will lose the Intercontinental Championship to WWE RAW star at WrestleMania, says veteran

Bron Breakker has held the WWE Intercontinental Championship for over 157 days. However, former superstar Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English) recently predicted the second-generation superstar would drop the title at WrestleMania.

The 27-year-old captured the title last October after beating Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW. He is currently involved in a storyline with Penta and The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.

The Dog of WWE successfully defended his championship against The Prince on the March 17 episode of the red brand. Later, Breakker's title match against the popular luchador ended in disqualification after Mysterio attacked him.

On the Rebooked podcast, Rehwoldt said WWE might book a multi-man match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, he predicted that Penta would dethrone Breakker at The Show of Shows before entering a feud with Chad Gable after the latter completes his lucha training.

"I think Penta wins the IC Title at 'Mania and Gable's [lucha] training completes right around 'Mania time and then I think they go into something post 'Mania," he said. [27:36 - 27:46]

WWE analyst wants a Penta vs. Bron Breakker Intercontinental Title match at WrestleMania 41

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts discussed the potential directions for the Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and Penta heading into WrestleMania.

The 41-year-old disclosed that he did want to see a multi-man match for the title at The Show of Shows. Instead, he suggested that the creative team book Penta in a one-on-one contest against Breakker, even if El Zero Miedo loses.

"Intercontinental Championship—I do not want a multi-man match—I want Penta versus Bron Breakker. Even if Penta loses that match, it would be a great showing. Penta getting a one-on-one championship match at WrestleMania would showcase him to the world—the entrance you can create with him; everything. I think you could build Penta up to the point where it is a big win for Bron Breakker moving forward. Penta could get over without going over," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Bron Breakker will remain Intercontinental Champion coming out of this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Please credit Rebooked and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the transcription from the article's first half.

