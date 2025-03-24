WWE personality discusses risky move with Penta at WrestleMania 41

Former AEW star Penta made a smooth transition to WWE in 2025. He was an instant hit upon his arrival on Monday Night RAW.

With mere weeks before WrestleMania 41, World Wrestling Entertainment booked Penta vs. Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker for tonight's edition of RAW after last week's confrontation. Sam Roberts feels this is the IC Title match for the Show of Shows.

On Notsam Wrestling, WWE analyst Sam Roberts said he would rather witness Bron Breakker defend his belt in a singles match. He feels that even though Penta losing his debut WrestleMania match is risky, it wouldn't hurt the former AEW star. Instead, it would only showcase the masked man massively as the lights shine bright at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

"Intercontinental Championship—I do not want a multi-man match—I want Penta versus Bron Breakker," Sam Roberts said. "Even if Penta loses that match, it would be a great showing. Penta getting a one-on-one championship match at WrestleMania would showcase him to the world—the entrance you can create with him; everything. I think you could build Penta up to the point where it is a big win for Bron Breakker moving forward. Penta could get over without going over," he added. [From 1:08:33 to 1:09:02]

How can Penta move past other wrestlers, like Ludwig Kaiser, Sheamus, and Finn Bálor, who have been pursuing the Intercontinental Championship? Is he going to checkmate Bron Breakker tonight?

Bron Breakker deems Penta unworthy of a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Ahead of RAW on Netflix, Bron Breakker ranted about Penta rising the ranks to become a number-one contender for his Intercontinental Championship.

He questioned the former AEW star's credibility, having been in WWE only for a short period thus far. Breakker fired shots at the luchador's huge deal, stating that it did not look worth it. The Dog wants his challenger to prove that there is something worth investing in.

"What have you done around here in WWE to earn the champ's respect? Because honestly, all the hype around you, I don't believe it, I see right through it," Bron Breakker said. "Now I'm begging you, please... please show me something, show the office something, show the world that you're worth all that money that we spend on your entrance and the fireworks and the pyro every single week to try and get you over."

Penta burst into the main event last week when Bron Breakker defeated Finn Bálor but could not get past the rest of The Judgment Day as the numbers got to him. The luchador helped Breakker fend them off.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

