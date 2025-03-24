Bron Breakker unleashes verbal onslaught against Penta ahead of WWE RAW

Monday's WWE RAW is set to feature a massive title match between Bron Breakker and Penta. The current Intercontinental Champion just passed the five-month mark in his second reign, while Penta is on a nine-match singles winning streak. Breakker just turned the heat up in a shocking way with a scathing personal tirade against the masked superstar.

Ad

Zero-Fear and The Dog of WWE are set to face off for the first time on RAW after a challenge was accepted last week in Brussels. Breakker retained his title over Finn Balor, while Penta won a No Holds Barred match over rival Ludwig Kaiser. Now WWE is heavily hyping the Bron vs. Penta title match set for Glasgow.

Breakker has just unleashed a viral onslaught of insults at the former AEW World Tag Team Champion. As seen below, WWE shared footage of Bron sending harsh words to Penta while backstage today.

Ad

Trending

"What have you done around here in WWE to earn the champ's respect? Because honestly, all the hype around you, I don't believe it, I see right through it. It's hard for me to look into your eyes and see a dog like me because someone who spams the no-fear button every five seconds after he does anything... you are nothing unique to me, just another guy who does a bunch of moves that don't mean anything. Now I'm begging you, please... please show me something, show the office something, show the world that you're worth all that money that we spend on your entrance and the fireworks and the pyro every single week to try and get you over," Bron Breakker said.

Ad

Bron Breakker continued:

"Because honestly, man, you just got dealt a bad hand because you're in the ring with me. I am the most winning-est superstar on this roster. Fact-check me. And guess what? You're about to be another statistic on my list, and if I were you, I'd bring two masks to Glasgow because after I beat the first one off your stupid painted face, I'd be so embarrassed to walk around this country without a mask on, that you could out the other one around so that you can hide your sorry a*s in the airport until you take your a*s back to America. Sorry to ruin your push.... I'm a dog," Bron Breakker said.

Ad

Ad

Penta and Breakker are both working non-televised live events on the current Road to WrestleMania tour. Bron has two wins over Sheamus, while Penta has defeated Chad Gable twice.

Bron Breakker vs. Penta set for WWE RAW

Monday's WWE RAW will air live from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Below is the updated lineup:

CM Punk will appear live

Cody Rhodes and John Cena will be in the building

Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable

Jey Uso and a mystery partner vs. A-Town Down Under

Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta

Ad

Netflix will air RAW live at 4 pm ET this week. Last week's RAW from Brussels aired live at 3 pm, while next week's RAW in London will also air at 3 pm ET to wrap the current tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE