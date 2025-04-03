WWE CCO Triple H's recently announced decision is a massive slight to Jey Uso, says veteran

WWE, under Triple H's creative leadership, has announced that the Triple Threat Match between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns will headline the first night of WrestleMania 41. Former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo recently claimed that the decision was a massive slight to Jey Uso.

Despite winning the Men's Royal Rumble 2025, Uso will not main event this year's Show of Shows as he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. While the Triple Threat Match would headline the first night of the premium live event, and the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes will main-event the second night. Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman predicted that The Ring General and the OG Bloodline member would kick off Night One.

Meanwhile, Coachman's co-host, Russo, pointed out that while Gunther would understand not being in the main event since he has only been on the main roster for a few years, Triple H's decision was a massive slight to Uso, who has been a company guy for a long time.

"The one thing that we were talking about on Monday, Tommy [Carlucci] and I is, bro, this is such a slight to Jey Uso. Now, you know, Gunther has not been around for that long so I'm sure he's got no problem with it. But Jey has been around for a very very very long time. We know he's selling a lot of merch. We know he's really over with the people. We know he's the kinda guy who's done everything the company has asked him to do. But now these three guys are gonna jump over him and be in the main event. Bro, I think that is a massive massive slight to Jey Uso," Russo said. [6:42 - 7:27]

Check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Vince Russo thinks Jey Uso will win the World Heavyweight Title at WWE WrestleMania 41

On a previous episode of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo gave his predictions for the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

The wrestling veteran claimed Jey Uso would leave Las Vegas with the title in what would be a "snoozefest":

"Let me tell you something, man. You thought I won you money by telling you Jey Uso was gonna win you the Royal Rumble, double down, man, because everybody was talking about Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania and I told you the WWE doesn't have the ba**s to do that. What the WWE knows is predictable. So, Jey Uso will defeat Gunther at WrestleMania, surprise, surprise, surprise, another snoozefest, bro."

Meanwhile, Gunther destroyed Jey's twin brother, Jimmy, last Monday on RAW. It will be interesting to see if the former Intercontinental Champion can overcome The Ring General at The Show of Shows.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

