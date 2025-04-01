Jimmy Uso to miss WrestleMania 41 due to injury? 3 Directions for Big Jim following WWE RAW

Last night's episode of RAW did not end well for Jimmy Uso. The eight-time tag team champion was beaten and brutalized by Gunther, raising some serious concerns for his future.

Not only did he lose the match after slapping The Ring General the previous week, but the latter also took the time to destroy him. By the end of the night, Jimmy Uso's face had to be covered with a towel, as he was bleeding profusely.

Considering the severity of what happened, questions are being raised about his future, especially with WrestleMania 41 around the corner. So, with that in mind, here are three directions for Big Jim following WWE RAW.

#3. Jimmy Uso could be ruled out of WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is just a few weeks away, and as mentioned earlier, Jimmy Uso's participation is now seriously in doubt. What happened to him on RAW was not a run-of-the-mill beatdown.

He needed to be helped out of the arena, and considering this, it would be safe to assume that he would be out for quite some time. As such, he could potentially miss The Show of Shows, which will undoubtedly be a huge blow for him.

#2. US Championship aspirations might be put on hold

Heading into WrestleMania season, Jimmy Uso made it clear that he was looking to take his singles career to the next level. As such, he approached LA Knight, the current United States Champion, over a potential title opportunity.

Of course, he never received an answer due to multiple interruptions, but fans assumed that Knight versus Uso was the plan for WrestleMania 41. However, after what went down recently, it is likely that he will have to put his aspirations on hold.

Hopefully, though, he will make an attempt post-WrestleMania, and potentially follow in his brother's footsteps and win a first singles title.

#1. Big Jim could make a shocking return at WrestleMania and help his brother

Perhaps the most surprising direction for Jimmy Uso is a return at WrestleMania 41. Although he is not actually injured, he is out of action for kayfabe purposes. With that in mind, perhaps WWE can bring him back on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

He could play a crucial role in Jey Uso's match with Gunther. A timely interference from his end could be the key to helping The Main Event win the World Heavyweight Championship.

