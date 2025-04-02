3 New challengers for Gunther’s WWE title if Jey Uso backs out of WrestleMania 41

In the latest episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, Gunther sent a big message to Jey Uso ahead of WrestleMania 41 by viciously destroying Jimmy Uso. The Ring General first defeated Big Jim in a singles match. After this, he launched this beatdown by handcuffing the Yeet Master with the ropes.

Following this incident, Gunther, in a backstage promo, warned Jey Uso to step away from the WrestleMania challenge. The Imperium Leader even stated that if Jey decided not to step back, WrestleMania would be his funeral.

Though the 39-year-old star is improbable to step back from the World Heavyweight Championship match if Jey Uso steps back out of nowhere, we will have a challenge for Gunther. In this article, we will discuss three challengers for the Ring General's World Title if Jey Uso backs out from 'Mania.

#3. Goldberg might return to WWE and challenge Gunther

Goldberg and Gunther had a heated verbal altercation at Bad Blood 2024. This altercation sparked the chances of a dream showdown between these two stars, which is yet to unfold. The Icon has already confirmed that he will have his last match in WWE this year.

However, if Jey Uso steps back, Goldberg might emerge as the next challenger and confront Gunther for his actions. Previously, we saw the veteran destroy Brock Lesnar in just a few seconds at Survivor Series.

So it won't be a surprise if the 58-year-old star emerges as the next challenger for The Ring General.

#2. A returning Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is currently absent from WWE television. The rationale behind the absence of the Honorary Uce was considered personal due to Ramadan. However, as Ramadan concludes this year, there is a chance that Sami might return soon.

Gunther and Sami Zayn had a great history with each other. Even the OG Bloodline member defeated the Ring General in last year's 'Mania for the Intercontinental Championship. So, if Jey Uso steps back from the challenge this year, Sami could be another potential challenger against the Imperium Leader.

#1. Winner of CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins WrestleMania match

On the first night of WWE WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk's Triple Threat match is set to be the main event. This allows WWE to add a major stipulation to this match if Jey Uso steps back from the WrestleMania challenge.

The Stamford-based promotion can announce that the winner of the Punk vs. Reigns vs. Rollins will face Gunther on Day 2 of WrestleMania 41. Recently, we have also seen Punk and Gunther clashing in live events, which makes the scenario more perfect if the Best in the World emerges as the winner.

Further, a stipulation like this will make the Triple Threat match even more significant for all the three stars.

