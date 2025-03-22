Why is Sami Zayn gone from WWE RAW? Potential real-life reason explained

Sami Zayn is currently absent from WWE television. The last time, the RAW star appeared in the Stamford-based promotion was at Elimination Chamber 2025 where he suffered a loss against Kevin Owens in a brutal Unsanctioned Match. Post-match, Owens was about to dish out some more punishment before Randy Orton made his comeback and rescued Zayn.

Ad

The Viper has now set his sights on Owens after the latter sidelined him following a brutal Package Piledriver. However, amidst all this, Zayn has gone missing from the red brand and has not been seen on the show since Elimination Chamber. According to recent reports, the 40-year-old star has asked for time off following his match against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber.

Due to this, the former Intercontinental Champion is not part of the current storyline despite WWE heading toward WrestleMania 41. Further, the source also disclosed that Ramadan could be the potential reason why Zayn could have asked WWE for a break.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

For those who might not know, the former Intercontinental Champion is a Syrian Muslim and is therefore fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. Due to the hectic schedule as a WWE star, especially with the European tour, it may be difficult for Sami to cope with everything.

Moreover, Zayn could also be suffering from minor injuries after his brutal match against his former best friend. This could be another reason for WWE to not have him on the shows. It is difficult to think of a scenario where the former Honorary Uce would not feature on the WrestleMania card. Therefore, it is likely that he will feature in the Owens vs Orton feud in some capacity in the near future.

Ad

Sami Zayn was recently nominated for WWE Slammy Awards 2025

Just a few hours back, WWE announced Slammy Awards 2025, and Sami Zayn was also part of the list of nominations. The OG Bloodline member is part of the Match of the Year nominees along with Gunther.

Both Gunther and Sami clashed against each other at WrestleMania 40 where the latter dethroned The Ring General and became the new Intercontinental Champion. The match was praised by many fans and is indeed a strong contender for the Match of the Year nomination.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Besides this, Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 and many other matches are part of the list. Fans can visit, WWE's official website and cast their vote for their favorite match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback