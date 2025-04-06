Current WWE Superstar is the greatest of all time, according to Bron Breakker; it's not John Cena

Bron Breakker recently revealed who he believes is the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. Meanwhile, the Intercontinental Champion addressed his interaction with that star in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble.

The second-generation superstar is one of the fastest-rising stars in the Stamford-based company today. He is currently in his second reign as Intercontinental Champion. While Breakker has shared the ring with several top superstars over the past several months, including Sheamus and Jey Uso, he also crossed paths with Roman Reigns in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble.

In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, the 27-year-old discussed his encounter with The OTC during the Men's Royal Rumble. He praised the former Undisputed WWE Champion, dubbing him the greatest of all time:

"Yeah, I mean, to be in there with him in any capacity is just crazy for me. So, I was, obviously, super excited. I mean, I was kinda blown away. He's the greatest that there is. I mean, he's the greatest of all time, in my opinion. So, for him to sort of see, to be in that position, there's gotta be some sort of level of respect or he sees something in me in that regard. So, to have that sort of rapport, he thinks that of me is crazy because I grew up watching him all through high school and stuff. So, I mean, it was crazy," he said. [From 01:53 to 02:56]

Check out the video below:

Roman Reigns will compete in a Triple Threat Match at WWE WrestleMania 41

While Bron Breakker is expected to defend his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, he is yet to be officially booked for The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is scheduled to compete in a Triple Threat Match at the premium live event against Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Last Friday, The Second City Saint cashed in the favor Paul Heyman owed him for tagging with The OG Bloodline at Survivor Series. Punk revealed that he wants The OTC's Wiseman to be in his corner at WrestleMania. When Reigns told Heyman to decline, he was shocked that the Hall of Famer refused to follow his order. Punk then took out the former Undisputed WWE Champion with a GTS.

It would be interesting to see if Reigns and Breakker would eventually cross paths again after this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

