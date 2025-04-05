Roman Reigns' immediate reaction after Paul Heyman's decision finally revealed; The OTC could soon be all alone

Roman Reigns was taken out by CM Punk on this week's WWE SmackDown. WWE has released unseen footage of Reigns and Paul Heyman after Punk revealed his WrestleMania 41 favor.

Reigns, Punk, and Seth Rollins will cross paths in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. Last week, the three superstars signed the contract to make the match official, as Heyman informed Punk that he will be headlining his first-ever WrestleMania.

This week on SmackDown, Punk revealed his favor for helping the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames. He stated that Paul Heyman would be in his corner instead of Reigns' for WrestleMania 41. The former WWE Champion then ambushed the OTC, hitting him with the Go To Sleep.

WWE has released footage of Reigns walking to the back after the attack, he seemed to be in shock after taking the GTS from Punk. The former Undisputed Universal Champion walked to the back without his Wiseman.

Check out the footage shared by WWE on Instagram:

Sam Roberts wants Roman Reigns to ditch Paul Heyman

Sam Roberts wants to see Roman Reigns ditch Paul Heyman and go back on a reign of terror once again. He wants to see the OTC reign supreme at WrestleMania 41 in his Triple Threat Match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts said:

"I would like Roman Reigns to win this Triple Threat Match, and then, to look at Paul Heyman and tell him, 'You need me. I don't need you.' And then go back on another reign of terror."

At last year's WrestleMania XL, Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Title to Cody Rhodes. He will be looking to get back on winning terms at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins lost on both Night 1 and Night 2 but played a major role in Rhodes dethroning Reigns.

