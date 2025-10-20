CM Punk could lose his #1 contender spot for the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW due to one reason

Last week's episode of Monday Night RAW saw CM Punk emerge as the number-one contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. He defeated LA Knight and Jey Uso to earn his shot at the title. However, it seems that Punk could lose his spot for the title tonight in a shocking twist.

The Vision closed up last week's episode by turning against their leader, Rollins, and attacking him. Rumors now suggest that the shocking main event angle was used to write The Visionary off WWE TV due to a legitimate injury. If this is confirmed, The Visionary could be forced to relinquish his title tonight.

If this happens, Adam Pearce might immediately announce a tournament for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship on the flagship show. Unfortunately, this announcement might not favor The Second City Saint, as it could rob him of his spot for the title.

Since returning to WWE, CM Punk has been striving to become a champion. However, his journey has been a challenging one, with many obstacles, as Seth Rollins has gone all out to stop Punk from achieving his goal.

Not only did The Visionary cost The Chicago native a potential Undisputed WWE Championship victory over John Cena at Night of Champions, but he also cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on an exhausted CM Punk shortly after he defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, while many now believe that The Second City Saint a now close to lifting a championship again, especially with The Vision turning against Rollins last week, his spot at the world title might be snatched away from him.

Given the situation surrounding The Visionary's injury, Adam Pearce might schedule a match for the vacant title tonight on RAW after the reigning champion potentially relinquish the gold. If this happens, it could strip Punk of his number-one contender's spot for the belt, as part of a blockbuster storyline.

That said, this angle is merely speculative, and nothing in this regard has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see how things play out on tonight's episode of the red brand.

CM Punk could finally turn heel on RAW

If the above scenario plays out, CM Punk might finally turn heel and embrace his sinister side tonight.

Many believe that the 46-year-old hasn't been portrayed as a formidable competitor since his return to the Stamford-based promotion and might need to embrace his dark side again.

Considering that his career as a babyface might plateau after potentially losing his number-one contender's spot at the World Heavyweight Championship, the creative team could finally book him to turn heel tonight.

If this happens, it would perhaps finally portray Punk as a threat in the world title picture and on the men's roster. Interestingly, this increased prominence might finally help him achieve his long-held goal of lighting a championship again.

However, while this angle might sound convincing, it is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

