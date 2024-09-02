CM Punk must not challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship

At Bash in Berlin, CM Punk registered a win over Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match. By doing this, The Second City Saint took revenge on The Scottish Warrior for the loss he suffered at SummerSlam and also managed to reclaim his bracelet, which was stolen by the latter.

However, after his victory at Bash in Berlin, Punk announced he was done with McIntyre. The Best in The World now wants to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

In this article, we will look at why a match between CM Punk and Gunther is not ideal right now:

CM Punk has a rubber match pending with Drew McIntyre

Following his victory in Berlin, CM Punk is tied with Drew McIntyre at 1-1, which leaves the possibility of a decider.

By competing in the potential rubber match, The Straight Edge Superstar will have the chance to end this feud once and for all, and he will also be able to walk out as the better man if he manages to win.

Will most likely lose to Gunther

The way WWE has booked Gunther until now makes it clear that the Stamford-based promotion views The Ring General as a massive force.

The Austrian star had a record-breaking reign as Intercontinental Champion, and his successful maiden World Heavyweight Title defense against Randy Orton this past weekend suggests that the Imperium leader is set for another lengthy reign.

Hence, if CM Punk is booked to face Gunther, The Voice of The Voiceless will most likely lose the match. While this would do a lot for The Ring General's career, it won't benefit The Best in The World in any way.

CM Punk might lose the hype around him

There has been a lot of hype around Punk since his shocking return to WWE at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event last year. And this hype has only increased following The Second City Saint's massive win over Drew McIntyre this past weekend. However, Punk's momentum could take a massive hit if he is booked to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Since the match will most likely end in a loss for Punk, it might kill the hype around him as there won't be any other title he can challenge for. While the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Title would be available, one can't imagine Punk fighting for them.

