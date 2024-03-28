CM Punk must consider an alliance with popular WWE star to get revenge against Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre

CM Punk made his return on the latest edition of RAW and was part of a segment that also featured Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. The segment was quite intense, with the three superstars calling each other out. Punk eventually announced that he would be a guest commentator in the Rollins vs. McIntyre match at WrestleMania 40.

CM Punk could get involved in the match between The Architect and The Scottish Warrior, and the feud could continue until he is medically cleared to compete. The most likely scenario is that he could distract either of the two and play a key part in the outcome of the match. He could target Drew McIntyre, as the two are expected to collide once The Best in the World is back. But, if Punk wants to take revenge on Rollins and McIntyre, he could align with current Money in the Bank winner Damian Priest.

The Archer of Infamy has yet to cash in his MITB contract; he has held the briefcase for 260+ days. The cash-in should happen soon, as the 2024 MITB will take place in early July.

If Punk helps Priest cash in successfully, he would cost both Rollins and McIntyre the title, and that would be the biggest revenge for the former champion. It would also help keep the storyline active until he is back to in-ring competition.

CM Punk teases feuds with fellow megastars once he is back in action

His feud with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre is not the only thing that CM Punk is interested in at the moment. Punk called out both the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Roman Reigns and The Rock. He even went as far as to say that he would collide with everyone that used his name.

"I’m glad The Rock’s back. And it’s good to see that he knows his role and he’s kept his mouth shut. Anything goes here in this new era of the WWE. Me being back, I’m gonna cross path with everybody sooner or later," he said backstage. [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Currently, Roman Reigns and The Rock are focused on their match against Rollins and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 Night 1.

CM Punk reportedly gets a positive response from WWE people backstage

CM Punk's return to WWE made headlines back in November 2023, but it also raised concerns about how he would get along with other superstars and WWE executives after his turbulent exit from the company a decade ago.

Still, it appears that The Best in the World has been getting a positive response from WWE people backstage.

"Punk continues to get all positive reviews from many sources regarding how he is carrying himself amongst colleagues and management," Wade Keller of PWTorch recently reported.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen how things evolve and what role Punk will play in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here