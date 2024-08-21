CM Punk must win his Strap Match against Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin

At Bash in Berlin, WWE fans will witness the second bout of the rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. In the capital of Germany, the duo will face each other in a Strap Match. This match comes after the Scotsman beat Punk at SummerSlam 2024, with Seth Rollins serving as the Special Guest Referee.

While McIntyre was victorious in Cleveland, WWE must not repeat the same result when CM Punk and Drew McIntyre lock horns in the upcoming PLE. This time it's The Best in the World who should go over. In this article, we will look at a few reasons why Punk must win at Bash in Berlin.

#3. CM Punk and Drew McIntyre can have a rubber match at Bad Blood

If Drew McIntyre beats CM Punk at Bash in Berlin, the rivalry between the two will come to an end as McIntyre will have two consecutive victories over Punk. However, if The Voice of the Voiceless beats The Scottish Warrior, then WWE will be forced to book a rubber match between the two to determine who wins this feud.

This potential final match between the two could take place at WWE's returning PLE, Bad Blood. The reason why Bad Blood would be the perfect stage for a last match between Punk and McIntyre is because the PLE captures the essence of their rivalry. After all, they do have bad blood.

#2. CM Punk can finally get his bracelet back from Drew McIntyre

One of the biggest problems Punk has with McIntyre is the fact the Scotsman is roaming around with a bracelet that has his wife and dog's name on it. It is clearly valuable to Punk as he lost his first match with Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam because he was a bit too focused on retreaving the bracelet.

However, this time around if Punk is booked to win the match, he will be more focused on beating McIntyre. Once he does that, the former AEW star could take back his bracelet from the Scotsman, and doing that would give him immense peace.

#1. Generates potential interest in a feud against Seth Rollins

If you thought Drew McIntyre was the only one who does not like CM Punk, you are highly mistaken. Seth Rollins is another name who has a problem with Punk, especially after their confrontation at SummerSlam. While Rollins is currently away from WWE, when he returns, he will like feud with The Best in the World.

If WWE books the Chicago native to win the match at Bash in Berlin, and potentially win the rubber match at a PLE like Bad Blood, that would showcase Punk as a strong contender when Seth Rollins returns. This would also generate a lot of interest in their rivalry.

