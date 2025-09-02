CM Punk needs to do the right thing after what happened on RAW, but it might get him suspended from WWE

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk had a rough outing on the post-Clash in Paris edition of Monday Night RAW. During the show, Becky Lynch confronted Punk instead of Seth Rollins, whom he originally called out.Lynch crossed the line when she not only disrespected The Best in the World, but also slapped him multiple times before he finally walked away. However, Punk issued a warning to The Man that she would regret putting her hands on him.The former WWE Champion could do the unthinkableMany believe Punk's wife and former Divas Champion, AJ Lee, might return to the promotion and punish the Women's Intercontinental Champion for her actions. However, in a shocking twist, The Best in the World could take matters into his own hands and take out Becky Lynch the next time she interrupts him.Punk could hit a GTS on Lynch, but this potential move could have consequences.CM Punk might get into major troubleIf The Best in the World lays Becky Lynch out with his finisher to exact revenge, he might get himself into trouble, given the Stamford-based promotion's on-screen policies. RAW general manager Adam Pearce could suspend the former world champion for assaulting a female star.This angle would also intensify Rollins and Punk's heated rivalry.A major bout could be announcedLynch is preventing CM Punk from settling the score with Seth Rollins and capturing the World Heavyweight Title. This could be the perfect angle for AJ Lee's highly anticipated return to WWE.Lee and Punk could issue a challenge to Big Time Becks and Rollins for a mixed tag team match at WWE's inaugural premium live event on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza. The show will emanate from Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 20, 2025.With Becky's arrival, Seth Rollins and CM Punk's rivalry has reached its boiling point. As of now, the abovementioned scenario is speculative. It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the stars involved.