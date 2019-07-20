CM Punk News: Footage emerges of former WWE Champion competing in tournament [VIDEO]

Gary Cassidy
155 // 20 Jul 2019, 03:54 IST

Rare footage has been unearthed

What's the story?

Just yesterday CM Punk's potential return to professional wrestling seemed closer than ever before as the former WWE Champion was confirmed for an appearance at Starrcast III in Chicago during Labour Day weekend - the same weekend as AEW All Out.

However, just a few months ago, Punk competed in an amateur Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament called Grappling Games, placing third out of three competitors - and footage has now emerged of Punk in action 12 weeks ago.

In case you didn't know...

It was recently confirmed that CM Punk will headline Starrcast III, taking part in a one-on-one interview. CM Punk has only sporadically appeared at conventions since his departure from WWE in 2014 and has since focused on his MMA career, competing twice in UFC, but losing both times, as well as a career in commentating.

Back in April, though, CM Punk quietly competed at Grappling Games under his real name of Phil Brooks. The former WWE Champion placed third, with only three men competing in his weight class, but only a few photos emerged of Punk at the tournament.

The heart of the matter

Some rare footage has been unearthed of CM Punk 'quietly' competing at Grappling Games 12 weeks ago, with Ryan Satin sourcing the footage in the last hour.

Footage of CM Punk competing at that BJJ tournament a few months ago. Didn't realize there was video of this.



SOURCE: https://t.co/MTAQwT56nS pic.twitter.com/1qpqy52MLz — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 19, 2019

You can see it from its original source below, which was posted 12 weeks ago when Brooks competed in the tournament, but seemingly went under the radar.

What's next?

CM Punk appears at Starrcast on the weekend of AEW All Out - from August 29th to September 1st at the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, Chicago.

Would you like to see CM Punk return to professional wrestling? If so, how should he return and what should he do? Let us know in the comments section below.