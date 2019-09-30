CM Punk News: Major update on lawsuit against former WWE Champion

It seems like the lawsuit that Colt Cabana had filed against his once best friend, CM Punk, has now been settled. Cabana's lawyer, Carey Stein confirmed the same on Sunday.

What happened between Punk and Cabana?

Back in 2014, CM Punk appeared on his friend Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast, and spoke in detail about his WWE departure and what led to it. During the interview, Punk slammed WWE doctor Chris Amann, stating that he was negligent towards Punk's health and well-being. Punk added that Amann had misdiagnosed a staph infection that was bothering him for a while. Amann didn't take the comments kindly and filed a defamation lawsuit against both Punk and Cabana.

Cabana later made waves by suing Punk on the grounds that the latter had promised him via a text message that he will cover all of Cabana's expenses that would be stemming from the Amann case. Punk went on to file a countersuit in June 2019, stating that Cabana breached a contract when he refused to contribute towards the $1,210,000 that he had spent on the Amann case. It should be noted that both Punk and Cabana had signed a contract earlier that said that Cabana would not pay.

The lawsuit is settled!

Recently, the docket for Colt Cabana's lawsuit against Punk saw an update being made on it, stating “DISMISS BY STIPULATION OR AGREEMENT". This update appeared a day after Punk's lawyers had filed a petition to try and dismiss the case. On Sunday, Stein (Cabana's lawyer) confirmed the update on the docket, stating that the lawsuit had indeed been settled. You can check out the contents of the docket HERE.

