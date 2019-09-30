WWE News: John Cena teases SmackDown return via cryptic photo

John Cena

WWE veteran John Cena has posted a cryptic picture on his official Instagram account, hinting that he could make an appearance on SmackDown Live's FOX debut. Cena's post shows a clock with its hands pointing at the numbers 4 and 10, while the third hand can be seen highlighting the number 20.

SmackDown Live's FOX debut is on the horizon

It has been a long while since WWE kicked off the promotion for SmackDown Live's FOX debut. The historic night is mere days away and WWE is putting in efforts towards making it an unforgettable affair. Several legends from the past have already been confirmed for the night. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mick Foley, Sting, Hulk Hogan, and Kurt Angle are just a few in a long list of names who are set to appear on the show. The WWE title is also going to be defended on the show, with Brock Lesnar challenging Kofi Kingston in Lesnar's first SmackDown Live match in years.

Cena's cryptic Instagram post

16-time World Champion John Cena was moved up to SmackDown way back in 2002. He spent the next three years or so turning into the biggest star on the blue show, and was then drafted to WWE's flagship show, Monday Night RAW, after his popularity skyrocketed in 2005. His latest Instagram post shows a clock with two of its hands pointing at the numbers 4 and 10. This indicates the date of SmackDown's debut on FOX. Another hand points at 20, which could be hinting towards the fact that the show is also SmackDown Live's 20th anniversary. The fourth hand can be seen pointing at 16, which some fans have speculated to be the number of World titles Cena has won in the company.

