WWE Rumors: Update on The Rock's status for SmackDown Live's FOX debut

The Rock and Vince McMahon

SmackDown Live's big move to FOX is mere days away, and WWE has left no stone unturned while promoting this historic night. Dave Meltzer is now reporting that WWE is actively trying to bring in The Rock for Friday's show, but it all comes down to whether the former WWE Champion's schedule allows it.

The Rock's drawing power

When one talks about SmackDown Live, The Rock's name is bound to pop up in mind. He was there when it all kicked off way back in 1999. The name of the show was based on The Rock's famous catchphrase, "Layeth the Smacketh Down", and he was a mainstay on the show during a better part of its early years.

There was a long period of time between 2004 and 2011, when The Rock stayed away from WWE and built a career in Hollywood. His return to the ring in 2011 was one of the biggest moments of the year, and his "Once in a lifetime" match against John Cena at WrestleMania 28 helped WWE create a new record for most 'Mania PPV buys, a feat that was earlier held by WrestleMania 23. There's no doubt that The Rock's WWE appearances result in major mainstream coverage and ratings.

The Rock's status for SmackDown Live's FOX debut

SmackDown Live's FOX debut will see a long string of WWE legends and Hall of Famers coming back to WWE for one night. Meltzer states that WWE is working on getting The Brahma Bull for the big show, but at the end of the day, it all depends on whether his schedule allows the same. He added that if The Rock does make an appearance, it will be confirmed at the last moment. Major names confirmed for the show include the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and Kurt Angle.

