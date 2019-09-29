WWE Rumors: Major update on CM Punk's FOX show tryout

CM Punk

As was previously reported, former WWE Superstar CM Punk recently visited FOX Studios mere days ago to have a tryout for a possible role for WWE's upcoming show on FS1, WWE Backstage. The latest update on the same by Wrestling Observer Radio states that the tryout went well and Punk will probably receive an offer to be a part of the show.

Punk's fallout with WWE

If one looks at the rich and storied history of pro wrestling, they would find several instances of wrestlers who came back to a company, even though things were sour between the two parties for a good while. Bret Hart and The Ultimate Warrior were two legends no one had imagined would ever come back to WWE, but Hart mended relations with Vince McMahon and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006, and the same happened with Ultimate Warrior in 2014.

CM Punk has been gone from WWE for over five years, and there was a time when fans had lost all hope of seeing him make a return to the business. Here's some good news for those fans. The former WWE Champion recently did some on-screen testing at FOX Studios, with former RAW announcer Renee Young being in attendance.

Punk's tryout

Rumor has it that the tryout went well, and we just might see Punk getting an offer to join the show in the coming days. The series will be taped by FOX on a weekly basis, so speaking technically, Punk will work for FOX, and not WWE, if he gets the job. WWE Backstage will premiere on Tuesday, November 5, and will be co-hosted by Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

