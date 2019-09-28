WWE News: John Morrison responds to rumors of his return

John Morrison debuted in WWE in 2005 and was released after a six-year stint

Recently, PWInsider had reported that former WWE Superstar John Morrison had signed a deal with the company. Morrison has now responded to the report, and took a shot at the news outlet by asking them to let him know when he signs with AEW or ROH.

Morrison's career so far...

Morrison was a WWE mainstay back during the Ruthless Aggression Era. He came up to the main roster in 2005, as a part of M.N.M., alongside Melina and Joey Mercury. After Mercury's release from WWE in 2007, Morrison was pushed as a singles star and was drafted to ECW, where he won the vacant ECW World title by defeating CM Punk at Vengeance: Night of Champions. After a long run in a tag team with The Miz, the duo got separated when the latter got drafted to Monday Night RAW during the 2009 WWE Draft.

Morrison became a popular face on SmackDown, and after a stint that lasted a couple of years, he left WWE in late 2011. He then wrestled for several independent promotions, and later went to Impact Wrestling, where he won the World Championship on one occasion.

Morrison reacts to rumors of his return

PWInsider recently stated that Morrison had signed a contract with WWE. Morrison, better known as Johnny Impact, took to Twitter and posted a reply to the report via his official handle. He took a jibe at the report and asked the news outlet to let him know when he gets signed with All Elite Wrestling or Ring of Honor.

Thanks for the heads up @PWInsidercom 🤣 please lemme know when I’m signed with AEW- or ROH — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) September 27, 2019

