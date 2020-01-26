CM Punk on how Brock Lesnar could perform in the Royal Rumble match

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News

26 Jan 2020, 21:48 IST SHARE

CM Punk doesn't think Brock Lesnar can last 60 mins to win the Rumble

The upcoming Royal Rumble will see Brock Lesnar enter the men's Rumble match at #1. The WWE Champion will be a formidable threat for the early entrants into the match but whoever eliminates Lesnar will get to challenge 'The Beast' at WrestleMania in April.

TMZ recently caught up with former WWE Champion CM Punk and asked him about his thoughts on how Brock would perform in the Royal Rumble. CM Punk was asked if the "Beast Incarnate" could last the entire 60 minutes and win the men's Royal Rumble match. Here is what Punk had to say:

Brock's like me, he works once a month and he's smart about his time," Punk said. "He doesn't want to wrestle for an hour. H/T: WINC

28 entrants have already been announced for the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match. This list includes Cain Velasquez who announced he would be an entrant during an interview. This leaves very little space for surprises in the men's Royal Rumble so it looks like we will have to wait for the women's Rumble for more returning legends etc.

Who could eliminate Brock Lesnar from the men's Royal Rumble match tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: 5 Last-minute WWE Royal Rumble rumors- Undertaker spotted in Houston, former champion backstage?