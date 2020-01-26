5 Last-minute WWE Royal Rumble rumors: Undertaker spotted in Houston, former champion backstage?

The Undertaker has been spotted in Houston

We're now just hours away from the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble. The first PPV of the new decade looks like it will be a great show, despite the build being a little lackluster.

With the Rumble now upon us let's take a look at the latest rumors ahead of the PPV. We have everything from an Undertaker sighting in Houston to former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Ronda being backstage tonight. We also take a look at Edge's latest update regarding whether he will be on the show tonight.

#5 Latest on Ronda Rousey being at the Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey will not be a part of the Royal Rumble match

We start off with another update regarding former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue recently gave an update regarding Ronda Rousey. According to Tom, although Ronda Rousey is expected to be backstage at the Royal Rumble tonight, she isn't expected to be wrestle. Here's what Tom had to say:

"Apparently, Ronda Rousey has been invited to Houston but is not believed to be appearing. We’ll have to see about that as there are a lot of people backstage for a limited time. Maybe, they come to visit people, maybe they are there to support others. If Shayna Baszler is winning as planned, I’m sure Ronda Rousey would want to be there. It doesn’t necessarily mean she is in the Rumble but I think it would be nice to see her after so long a time out. "

Shayna Baszler is the current favourite to win the women's Royal Rumble match and Rousey is probably going to be backstage to support Baszler, who is one of her closest friends.

Check out Tom Colohue's video regarding Ronda Rousey being backstage at the Royal Rumble below:

