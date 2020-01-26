5 Twists for the WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Big title change, Brock Lesnar eliminated by NXT star?

Could an NXT star eliminate Brock Lesnar from the Royal Rumble?

The build for the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble has been a little lacklustre in comparison to recent years but WWE could turn it all around by booking a great show tonight. We have a number of title matches on the card as well as Brock Lesnar being in the men's Royal Rumble match. It will be interesting to see how WWE go about booking Brock and who eliminates him.

All WWE have to do to make fans happy is to book a solid show with some surprises on the card. How could WWE surprise the fans tonight? Let's take a look at some possible twists they could book.

#5.WWE NXT star eliminates Brock Lesnar from the Royal Rumble match

Brock Lesnar will be in the men's Royal Rumble match

The big storyline heading into the men's Royal Rumble match has to do with 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar.

The WWE Champion will enter the Royal Rumble at #1. Brock will obviously dominate the early stages of the match and the early entrants but whoever throws him over the top rope will book a date with Lesnar at WrestleMania in April. At this point, most fans expect Cain Velasquez, who is also in the Royal Rumble match to eliminate Lesnar.

This could be one way to book it but WWE could still surprise us. One way to do this would be to have an NXT star eliminate Lesnar. An NXT Superstar challenging Brock Lesnar would also help bring more eyeballs to the NXT product and help the black and yellow brand in the ratings battle with AEW. The possible candidates who would be interesting choices are Finn Balor and Keith Lee.

